[GAME] I'm so old

#140

I’m so old I used to listen to The Goon Show in bed on a crystal set.

#141

I’m so old I asked my son “how’s your belly off for spots?” He didn’t understand and I had to forward the following link:

#142

… that Omicron was an accounting software package.

#143

I’m so old I remember…

#144

I’m so old, I remember when colour TV was a cause of awe and wonder.

#145

I am so old, we even played flash games in browsers LOL.

#146

I am so old we had flash cards in primary school to learn how to spell words.

#147

I am so old I have 100+ posts in the Word Association thread.

#148

I’m so old my childhood memories are in black and white.

#149

… and silent

#150

I’m so old I remember when my manual car (“stick shift” in American) only had 4 gears.

#151

I’m so old I remember having the choice of three TV channels.
(Pink Floyd’s 13 channels seemed a lot).

#152

I’m so old I know what “Rabbit Ears” are for a TV.

#153

Or how tin foil could help. Or the dance of the rabbit ears during bad weather…

My in-laws had one of the massive antennas attached to the house that they would go outside and adjust periodically…

#154

I’m so old it only seems some years ago the first Harry Potter came out

#157

I’m so old, I remember when “Booster” was just a character in a children’s TV series.

#158

I’m old enough to remember when Windows wasn’t a real OS but a shell for MS-DOS.

#159

I am so old, I wrote my first computer game on a CBM 2032 with 80x40 terminal display.

#160

I’m … so… old… Wait, what was I saying? Oh, never mind, it probably wasn’t important… :wink:

#161

I’m so old. A new year doesn’t count.

