[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old I remember when shortwave radio was the common way to connect globally.
I’m so old I used to listen to The Goon Show in bed on a crystal set.
I’m so old I asked my son “how’s your belly off for spots?” He didn’t understand and I had to forward the following link:
… that Omicron was an accounting software package.
I’m so old, I remember when colour TV was a cause of awe and wonder.
I am so old, we even played flash games in browsers LOL.
I am so old we had flash cards in primary school to learn how to spell words.
I am so old I have 100+ posts in the Word Association thread.
I’m so old my childhood memories are in black and white.
… and silent
I’m so old I remember when my manual car (“stick shift” in American) only had 4 gears.
I’m so old I remember having the choice of three TV channels.
(Pink Floyd’s 13 channels seemed a lot).
I’m so old I know what “Rabbit Ears” are for a TV.
Or how tin foil could help. Or the dance of the rabbit ears during bad weather…
My in-laws had one of the massive antennas attached to the house that they would go outside and adjust periodically…
I’m so old it only seems some years ago the first Harry Potter came out
I’m so old, I remember when “Booster” was just a character in a children’s TV series.
I’m old enough to remember when Windows wasn’t a real OS but a shell for MS-DOS.
I am so old, I wrote my first computer game on a CBM 2032 with 80x40 terminal display.
I’m … so… old… Wait, what was I saying? Oh, never mind, it probably wasn’t important…