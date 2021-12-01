[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old, I remember Button A and Button B on public telephones.
I’m so old, I remember walking around with a cassette player
Wow, that’s impressive. This is the first time I see this
I’m so old, I used to use this to tune my guitar.
I’m so old that when I was born nobody had yet exploded an atom bomb.
I’m so old that I remember when the TV and radio news programmes actually had important news for their stories, not “a few web sites have gone down” followed, this morning, by the joyous news that “those web sites are back up again now”.
Also, none of this “let’s see what this random person on the street thinks about this subject”. Who cares?
I always used to be able to say that the interviews with random passers-by were a good demonstration of why some of these TV presenters get paid a decent amount of money. Random people will ask “why does xyz get so much just for reading out the news from a script?”, well, that’s because they can do it without stopping every couple of seconds and inserting “erm” or “like” between every few words. Trouble is, with some of today’s presenters, that isn’t true any more. And what makes it so depressing is that they often have nothing else to do other than learn their lines and read them out.
Oh, for the days when everyone who had a speaking job on TV or radio actually had to be able to speak coherently.
Sorry, I’m turning this into a “things that annoy you” thread.
I’m so old, I remember when “a six and two threes” got my mum, my brother and myself into the town centre on the bus.
For the young and those outside the UK, 6d + 3d + 3d (12 pennies) = 1 shilling, which is the same as 5p in decimal currency - around 6 cents (Euro) or 7 cents (US).
I’m so old I remember dialing TIM… “at the third stroke”
I’m so old…
I admit I happen to “hack” the landlord’s telephone when its rotary dial was locked:
The old analogue phones sent the numbers as pulses.
The pulses was made by the rotary dial chopping the carrier tone when turning back from each number’s position.
The hack was to tap the number with the handle hook. Mind that the zero was ten pulses.
I’m so old, I forgot about the essay project i got XD
Oh, i remember these…used to buy them whenever i visited my hometown.
I’m so old I remember when shortwave radio was the common way to connect globally.
I’m so old I used to listen to The Goon Show in bed on a crystal set.
I’m so old I asked my son “how’s your belly off for spots?” He didn’t understand and I had to forward the following link:
… that Omicron was an accounting software package.