[GAME] I'm so old

I always used to be able to say that the interviews with random passers-by were a good demonstration of why some of these TV presenters get paid a decent amount of money. Random people will ask “why does xyz get so much just for reading out the news from a script?”, well, that’s because they can do it without stopping every couple of seconds and inserting “erm” or “like” between every few words. Trouble is, with some of today’s presenters, that isn’t true any more. And what makes it so depressing is that they often have nothing else to do other than learn their lines and read them out.

Oh, for the days when everyone who had a speaking job on TV or radio actually had to be able to speak coherently.

Sorry, I’m turning this into a “things that annoy you” thread.