[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old, I remember waiting for weeks before our family pictures get developed and we pick them up by the studio. Then we get ice cream. Damn.
hahah its same now as well if you use window xp
I’m so old, for years my only storage device was a wooden box
I’m so old I remember what we used to do before the built in obsolescence culture took on.
I’m so old, I remember watching the first moon landing…
I’m so old, I had to do my own homework - there was no Google, no forums…
I’m so old I remember A: drives and B: drives.
I’m so old, I remember Button A and Button B on public telephones.
I’m so old, I remember walking around with a cassette player
Wow, that’s impressive. This is the first time I see this
I’m so old, I used to use this to tune my guitar.
I’m so old that when I was born nobody had yet exploded an atom bomb.
I’m so old that I remember when the TV and radio news programmes actually had important news for their stories, not “a few web sites have gone down” followed, this morning, by the joyous news that “those web sites are back up again now”.
Also, none of this “let’s see what this random person on the street thinks about this subject”. Who cares?
I always used to be able to say that the interviews with random passers-by were a good demonstration of why some of these TV presenters get paid a decent amount of money. Random people will ask “why does xyz get so much just for reading out the news from a script?”, well, that’s because they can do it without stopping every couple of seconds and inserting “erm” or “like” between every few words. Trouble is, with some of today’s presenters, that isn’t true any more. And what makes it so depressing is that they often have nothing else to do other than learn their lines and read them out.
Oh, for the days when everyone who had a speaking job on TV or radio actually had to be able to speak coherently.
Sorry, I’m turning this into a “things that annoy you” thread.
I’m so old, I remember when “a six and two threes” got my mum, my brother and myself into the town centre on the bus.
For the young and those outside the UK, 6d + 3d + 3d (12 pennies) = 1 shilling, which is the same as 5p in decimal currency - around 6 cents (Euro) or 7 cents (US).