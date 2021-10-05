[GAME] I'm so old

…and thought that Technology was wonderful because it was made possible :slight_smile:

My phone is still like this. Is there a better way now? :slight_smile:

I’m so old, I remember when new software came by post on floppy discs.

I’m so old, I remember waiting for weeks before our family pictures get developed and we pick them up by the studio. Then we get ice cream. Damn.

hahah its same now as well if you use window xp

I’m so old I remember this was my first paying job…

I’m so old, for years my only storage device was a wooden box

I’m so old I remember what we used to do before the built in obsolescence culture took on.

I’m so old, I remember watching the first moon landing…

I’m so old…

I’m so old, I had to do my own homework - there was no Google, no forums… :wink:

I’m so old I remember A: drives and B: drives.

I’m so old, I remember Button A and Button B on public telephones.

I’m so old I remember printing with one of these machines:

I’m so old, I remember walking around with a cassette player

Wow, that’s impressive. This is the first time I see this

I’m so old I remember…

I’m so old, I used to use this to tune my guitar.

I am so old that i remembered dating a granny

I’m so old that when I was born nobody had yet exploded an atom bomb.atom