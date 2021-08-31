[GAME] I'm so old

#96

I’m so old that the acoustic coupler was used for my first internet connection, in a Uni library, to PRINT out the file contents held on a server on the other side of the Atlantic, as no-one at all had a home connection! My need was considered to be unusually special and the library staff said that they were dying to find someone who actually needed to use it. I was their first one.

#97

So did my friend for his final year Uni project. And he managed to drop the whole pile one day when someone dumped into him as he opened the door - luckily the hundred or so cards slid along the floor and by a miracle all stayed in order, so he could quickly get them in the correct order.

#98

I’m so old that I know what windows 7 looked like back then.

(I’m using windows 10)

#99

I’m so old I rememeber when the TV had to “warm up” - you couldn’t watch anything until the valves had literally become warm enough to work.
Now, with smart TVs, it’s the same except it’s called “booting up”!

#101

image

…and thought that Technology was wonderful because it was made possible :slight_smile:

#102

My phone is still like this. Is there a better way now? :slight_smile:

#103

I’m so old, I remember when new software came by post on floppy discs.

#105

I’m so old, I remember waiting for weeks before our family pictures get developed and we pick them up by the studio. Then we get ice cream. Damn.

#106

hahah its same now as well if you use window xp

#108

I’m so old I remember this was my first paying job…

image
image1284×1329 168 KB

#109

I’m so old, for years my only storage device was a wooden box

#110

I’m so old I remember what we used to do before the built in obsolescence culture took on.

#111

I’m so old, I remember watching the first moon landing…

#113

I’m so old…

image
image564×549 54.6 KB

#115

I’m so old, I had to do my own homework - there was no Google, no forums… :wink:

#117

I’m so old I remember A: drives and B: drives.

#118

I’m so old, I remember Button A and Button B on public telephones.

#119

I’m so old I remember printing with one of these machines:

image
image1300×956 288 KB


image
image1440×1080 186 KB

#120

I’m so old, I remember walking around with a cassette player

#121

Wow, that’s impressive. This is the first time I see this