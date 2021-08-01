[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old, not only do I know what this is, I used to use one most days.
I can identify with that ‘new beat’ to ‘old skool’ ← that’s an old skool smiley btw
I’m so old, my first storage device was an old cassette player. My first hard drive was a 5MB HD that was in a compaq luggable along with a 5.25" floppy which cost over $10K in Canada.
That’s nothing. My first computer (in 1965) was a $50,000 minicomputer the size of two cars with 2k memory, 512 blocks of magnetic tape storage, and a 4-inch-wide long-persistence-phosphor display screen. It was called the LINC, for Laboratory Instrument Computer, and was designed at Lincoln Labs and built by Digital Equipment Corp.
I’m so old, I played Pokemon Red when I was 10.
@John_Betong something I still do sometimes today lol
I’m so old that the acoustic coupler was used for my first internet connection, in a Uni library, to PRINT out the file contents held on a server on the other side of the Atlantic, as no-one at all had a home connection! My need was considered to be unusually special and the library staff said that they were dying to find someone who actually needed to use it. I was their first one.
So did my friend for his final year Uni project. And he managed to drop the whole pile one day when someone dumped into him as he opened the door - luckily the hundred or so cards slid along the floor and by a miracle all stayed in order, so he could quickly get them in the correct order.
I’m so old that I know what windows 7 looked like back then.
(I’m using windows 10)
I’m so old I rememeber when the TV had to “warm up” - you couldn’t watch anything until the valves had literally become warm enough to work.
Now, with smart TVs, it’s the same except it’s called “booting up”!
…and thought that Technology was wonderful because it was made possible
My phone is still like this. Is there a better way now?
I’m so old, I remember when new software came by post on floppy discs.
I’m so old, I remember waiting for weeks before our family pictures get developed and we pick them up by the studio. Then we get ice cream. Damn.
hahah its same now as well if you use window xp
I’m so old, for years my only storage device was a wooden box
I’m so old I remember what we used to do before the built in obsolescence culture took on.
I’m so old, I remember watching the first moon landing…