[GAME] I'm so old

#85

I’m so old I remember when the corner shop sold chocolate cigarettes.

#86

I’m so old, not only do I know what this is, I used to use one most days.

#87

I can identify with that ‘new beat’ to ‘old skool’ :slight_smile: ← that’s an old skool smiley btw

#89

I’m so old, my first storage device was an old cassette player. My first hard drive was a 5MB HD that was in a compaq luggable along with a 5.25" floppy which cost over $10K in Canada.

#92

That’s nothing. My first computer (in 1965) was a $50,000 minicomputer the size of two cars with 2k memory, 512 blocks of magnetic tape storage, and a 4-inch-wide long-persistence-phosphor display screen. It was called the LINC, for Laboratory Instrument Computer, and was designed at Lincoln Labs and built by Digital Equipment Corp.

#93

#94

I’m so old, I played Pokemon Red when I was 10.

#95

@John_Betong something I still do sometimes today lol

#96

I’m so old that the acoustic coupler was used for my first internet connection, in a Uni library, to PRINT out the file contents held on a server on the other side of the Atlantic, as no-one at all had a home connection! My need was considered to be unusually special and the library staff said that they were dying to find someone who actually needed to use it. I was their first one.

#97

So did my friend for his final year Uni project. And he managed to drop the whole pile one day when someone dumped into him as he opened the door - luckily the hundred or so cards slid along the floor and by a miracle all stayed in order, so he could quickly get them in the correct order.

#98

I’m so old that I know what windows 7 looked like back then.

(I’m using windows 10)

#99

I’m so old I rememeber when the TV had to “warm up” - you couldn’t watch anything until the valves had literally become warm enough to work.
Now, with smart TVs, it’s the same except it’s called “booting up”!

#101

image

…and thought that Technology was wonderful because it was made possible :slight_smile:

#102

My phone is still like this. Is there a better way now? :slight_smile:

#103

I’m so old, I remember when new software came by post on floppy discs.

#105

I’m so old, I remember waiting for weeks before our family pictures get developed and we pick them up by the studio. Then we get ice cream. Damn.

#106

hahah its same now as well if you use window xp

#108

I’m so old I remember this was my first paying job…

image
image1284×1329 168 KB

#109

I’m so old, for years my only storage device was a wooden box

#110

I’m so old I remember what we used to do before the built in obsolescence culture took on.