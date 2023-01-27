Game FPS for smooth animation

Well it depends. Not… so much on distance, but on velocity. (so, distance over time).

If the object moves 180 units over 1 second, there must be some points that dont get rendered; you draw 60 frames per second, so when you draw frame 2 (assume frame 1 was at the start), the object must have moved 3 units (because we’re now 1/60th of a second in). That means you never drew a frame when the object was at 1 unit, or 2 units…

Now is that detectable to the human eye as “not-smooth”? shrug Thats a subjective term without a clear definition.

TLDR: Fast thing go blur.