Gallery With Aside: Best way to achive this?

I want to make a gallery CPT in Wordpress.

Essentially each post will have multiple images, and each image will have some associated elements like the title, photographers’s name, description, and a download link.

The back end is taken care of easily enough with ACF, but I can’t figure out the best way to achieve the front end.

I want to build an interface like the link below. The gallery slider will control the “Aside.” and the aside houses the title, and description, etc.

Does anybody know of an off-the-shelf library that can get me close? I’ve played around with Flickity, and it can do the gallery function, but getting it to work with the “Aside” is well outside my wheelhouse.