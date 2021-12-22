GA: Finding out what users have searched for in Google?

Marketing
Hi there,

I have recently seen an increase in traffic coming from “organic” in my GA, but wondered if I can see what users have searched for and what link they are clicking on in Google to get to my site?

Is this possible in Analytics?

Thanks!

Sounds like you’re looking for Google Search Console.

Thanks, yes that is what I am looking for. I didn’t realise people search for such random things and have found my website!

Thanks!

