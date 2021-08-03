Fuzzy Searching

Hi,

I am trying to make a fuzzy search implementation, that will read some data in JSON format and then the function will search for results according to the input string.

So basically I am thinking to use an event listener for each key that is pressed down in the input field, and then use some library for the search part, and then print the results in a dropdown.

So far I have used the fuse.js library but the think is that due to big number of the search data, each time I press a keydown it has big delay in order to find the result and it seems like a very bad user experience.

Are there any alternative ways in order to do it?