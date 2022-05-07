Functions Stop Working After Refactoring

I have refactored a working code as seen in the Original_Code by relocating my mousemove and mouseup functions to a different code block as seen in the Refactored_Code. I can still hold down my mouse and drag my two DIVs called test1 and test2 using the refactored code. However, when I release my mouse at the end of the drag, the mouseup function is supposed to remove my mousemove event listener and stop moving the DIVs when I move the mouse but it doesn’t seem to work. Now my DIVs will move when my mouse moves even after I had already released my mouse. Please help me resolve this issue.