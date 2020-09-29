Functions.js inside WP

I try to avoid an error inside WP:

functions.js?ver= Uncaught ReferenceError: screenReaderText is not defined

It is inside theme and js folder.

As is an error inside Chrome validation and related to theme, how to fix such errors?

/* global screenReaderText /

/*

Theme functions file.



Contains handlers for navigation and widget area.

*/

text: screenReaderText.expand for line 19

initMainNavigation( $( ‘.main-navigation’ ) ); for line 45

} )( jQuery ); for line 200.

It is not related to our theme.