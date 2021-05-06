Functions and classes

I have been working with ex6 classes and inheritance. I’ve been trying to use parent functions as interfaces. I am finding that the program behaves differently when I use a function in a non class structure then within class structure, even though it’s exactly the same method and javascript logs it as a function in both cases.

The bellow code segments is where I am having the problem. I am comparing the file <D3.js. implementation to to <BookingsChart.js, D3Chart.js> parent child implementation.
the issue is with <y()> as in this.y = d3.scaleLinear().range([this.height, 0]);
in one instance it works fine and on the other instance (using classes) it sees it as the same method but throws error “d3.v6.min.js:2 Error: attribute y: Expected length, “NaN”.”

index.js

import { bookingsChart } from ‘./D3.js’; //works OK
import BookingsChart from ‘./BookingsChart.js’; //Error attribute y: Expected length, “NaN”.
const bookingsChart = new BookingsChart(pureData, “bookings-chart”);
const callHistoryChart = new CallHistoryChart(pureData, “call-history-chart”);

bookingsChart(pureData);	// OK

bookingsChart.plotChart("Rooms", "Bookings / 10 days");	//FAILS

_____________________________________________________________________________________

BookingsChart.js
import { D3Chart } from './D3Chart.js';

export default class BookingsChart extends D3Chart {
    constructor(data, svgDevId) {
        super(data, svgDevId, 'booking');
    }

    plotChart(xLabel, yLabel) {
        
        this.plotBarChart(this.data, this.xAxis, this.yAxis, this.getX, 
            this.getY.bind(this), xLabel, yLabel, this.ticks, this.margin, this.width, this.height);
    }
}
_____________________________________________________________________________________
D3.js
function plotChart(svg, data) {
	svg.selectAll("bar")
        .data(data)
        .enter().append("rect")
        .style("fill", "steelblue")
        .attr("x", function(d) { return x(d.roomName); })
        .attr("width", x.bandwidth() - 4)
        .attr("y", function(d) { console.log("y(d.booking.sum) ",y(d.booking.sum)); return y(d.booking.sum); })	// y() Works OK
        .attr("height", function(d) { return height - y(d.booking.sum); })
        .on("mouseover", function(m, d) {
            d3.select(this).style("fill", "orange")
            return tooltip.style("visibility", "visible")
                .style("left", m.clientX + "px")             
                .style("top", (y(d.booking.sum) + 100) + "px")
                .style("opacity", ".85")
                .html(toolTipHtml(d));
            })
        .on("mouseout", function(){
            d3.select(this).style("fill", "steelblue")
            return tooltip.style("visibility", "hidden");
        })
        .on("click", (m, d) => {
            window.open(`http://${d.ipV4}`);
        })

_____________________________________________________________________________________
D3Chart.js
export class D3Chart {
constructor(data, svgDevId, source="booking") {
	this.x = d3.scaleBand(d3.schemeCategory10).range([0, this.width], .05).padding(.05);
	this.y = d3.scaleLinear().range([this.height, 0]);

	this.getYValuesCB = function(rec) {		
		return rec.booking.sum;
	}    
	
	svg.selectAll("bar")
            .data(data)
            .enter().append("rect")
            .style("fill", "steelblue")
            .attr("x", function(d) { console.log("d.roomName: ", d.roomName); return x(d.roomName); })
            .attr("width", x.bandwidth() - 4)
            .attr("y", d => { console.log("d.booking.sum ",this.getYValuesCB(d)); return y(this.getYValuesCB(d)); })	//y() throws ERROR "d3.v6.min.js:2 Error: <rect> attribute y: Expected length, "NaN"."
            .attr("height", function(d) { return height - y(d.booking.sum); })
            .on("mouseover", function(m, d) {
                d3.select(this).style("fill", "orange")
                return tooltip.style("visibility", "visible")
                    .style("left", m.clientX + "px")             
                    .style("top", (y(d.booking.sum) + 100) + "px")
                    .style("opacity", ".85")
                    .html(toolTipHtml(d));
                })
            .on("mouseout", function(){
                d3.select(this).style("fill", "steelblue")
                return tooltip.style("visibility", "hidden");
            })
            .on("click", (m, d) => {
                window.open(`http://${d.ipV4}`);
            })
	
}
#2

Would seem to imply that this.getYValuesCB is returning something that doesnt have a length.
What’s your console show for the logging of that line?

#3

Hi, thank you for the suggestion. However, getYValuesCB() returns an integer value.
I tried putting a row value in the y() but throws same error

#4

Does it return an integer value in all cases?
Without seeing your data, it’s difficult to say, but i’d guess that one of your bars is failing to get a Y value.

You should be seeing a (well, 2 actually) console output for each bar in the set when you run this…

#5

.attr("y", d => { console.log("d.booking.sum ",this.getYValuesCB(d)); return y(this.getYValuesCB(d)); })
for this line it throws the error for every bar while all values logged were integers

#6

Just a quick thought but is it a binding issue with this. You are using an arrow function there, which doesn’t have it’s own ‘this’ property. Instead this will be lexically scoped.

What happens if you use a standard function instead?

.attr("y", function(d) {
    const value = this.getYValuesCB(d))
    console.log("d.booking.sum ", value)
    return value
})