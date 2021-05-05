Functions and classes

I have been working with ex6 classes and inheritance. I’ve been trying to use parent functions as interfaces. I am finding that the program behaves differently when I use a function in a non class structure then within class structure, even though it’s exactly the same method and javascript logs it as a function in both cases.
The bellow code segments is where I am having the problem. I am comparing the file <D3.js. implementation to to <BookingsChart.js, D3Chart.js> parent child implementation.
the issue is with <y()> as in this.y = d3.scaleLinear().range([this.height, 0]);
in one instance it works fine and on the other instance (using classes) it sees it as the same method but throws error “d3.v6.min.js:2 Error: attribute y: Expected length, “NaN”.”
index.js
import { bookingsChart } from ‘./D3.js’; //works OK
import BookingsChart from ‘./BookingsChart.js’; //Error attribute y: Expected length, “NaN”.
const bookingsChart = new BookingsChart(pureData, “bookings-chart”);
const callHistoryChart = new CallHistoryChart(pureData, “call-history-chart”);
bookingsChart(pureData); // OK
bookingsChart.plotChart("Rooms", "Bookings / 10 days"); //FAILS
_____________________________________________________________________________________
BookingsChart.js
import { D3Chart } from './D3Chart.js';
export default class BookingsChart extends D3Chart {
constructor(data, svgDevId) {
super(data, svgDevId, 'booking');
}
plotChart(xLabel, yLabel) {
this.plotBarChart(this.data, this.xAxis, this.yAxis, this.getX,
this.getY.bind(this), xLabel, yLabel, this.ticks, this.margin, this.width, this.height);
}
}
_____________________________________________________________________________________
D3.js
function plotChart(svg, data) {
svg.selectAll("bar")
.data(data)
.enter().append("rect")
.style("fill", "steelblue")
.attr("x", function(d) { return x(d.roomName); })
.attr("width", x.bandwidth() - 4)
.attr("y", function(d) { console.log("y(d.booking.sum) ",y(d.booking.sum)); return y(d.booking.sum); }) // y() Works OK
.attr("height", function(d) { return height - y(d.booking.sum); })
.on("mouseover", function(m, d) {
d3.select(this).style("fill", "orange")
return tooltip.style("visibility", "visible")
.style("left", m.clientX + "px")
.style("top", (y(d.booking.sum) + 100) + "px")
.style("opacity", ".85")
.html(toolTipHtml(d));
})
.on("mouseout", function(){
d3.select(this).style("fill", "steelblue")
return tooltip.style("visibility", "hidden");
})
.on("click", (m, d) => {
window.open(`http://${d.ipV4}`);
})
_____________________________________________________________________________________
D3Chart.js
export class D3Chart {
constructor(data, svgDevId, source="booking") {
.
.
.
this.x = d3.scaleBand(d3.schemeCategory10).range([0, this.width], .05).padding(.05);
this.y = d3.scaleLinear().range([this.height, 0]);
this.getYValuesCB = function(rec) {
return rec.booking.sum;
}
svg.selectAll("bar")
.data(data)
.enter().append("rect")
.style("fill", "steelblue")
.attr("x", function(d) { console.log("d.roomName: ", d.roomName); return x(d.roomName); })
.attr("width", x.bandwidth() - 4)
.attr("y", d => { console.log("d.booking.sum ",this.getYValuesCB(d)); return y(this.getYValuesCB(d)); }) //y() throws ERROR "d3.v6.min.js:2 Error: <rect> attribute y: Expected length, "NaN"."
.attr("height", function(d) { return height - y(d.booking.sum); })
.on("mouseover", function(m, d) {
d3.select(this).style("fill", "orange")
return tooltip.style("visibility", "visible")
.style("left", m.clientX + "px")
.style("top", (y(d.booking.sum) + 100) + "px")
.style("opacity", ".85")
.html(toolTipHtml(d));
})
.on("mouseout", function(){
d3.select(this).style("fill", "steelblue")
return tooltip.style("visibility", "hidden");
})
.on("click", (m, d) => {
window.open(`http://${d.ipV4}`);
})
}