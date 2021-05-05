Functions and classes

I have been working with ex6 classes and inheritance. I’ve been trying to use parent functions as interfaces. I am finding that the program behaves differently when I use a function in a non class structure then within class structure, even though it’s exactly the same method and javascript logs it as a function in both cases.

The bellow code segments is where I am having the problem. I am comparing the file <D3.js. implementation to to <BookingsChart.js, D3Chart.js> parent child implementation.

the issue is with <y()> as in this.y = d3.scaleLinear().range([this.height, 0]);

in one instance it works fine and on the other instance (using classes) it sees it as the same method but throws error “d3.v6.min.js:2 Error: attribute y: Expected length, “NaN”.”

index.js

import { bookingsChart } from ‘./D3.js’; //works OK

import BookingsChart from ‘./BookingsChart.js’; //Error attribute y: Expected length, “NaN”.

const bookingsChart = new BookingsChart(pureData, “bookings-chart”);

const callHistoryChart = new CallHistoryChart(pureData, “call-history-chart”);