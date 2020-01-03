Function runs on page load

Hello all - second post on here I’m hoping someone can help me. I’m not a programmer and I’m messing with programming! I’ve come into a bug that I’m hoping someone can clear up for me I’m sure its something silly on my end. I have a function that should only be ran upon an IF condition yet it runs even when its IF value isn’t correct. I’m using a “print_r($GLOBALS);” function to check my steps.

To me this line says "if variable $lookup_by_name2 does not equal “blessed” then make it equal “cursed”

if($lookup_by_name2 != "blessed"); { $lookup_by_name2 = "cursed"; }

followed by a code that to me reads " if variable $lookup_by_name2 is equal to “blessed” then run this function on another php.

if($lookup_by_name2 == "blessed"); { get_selected_biddersSUPER($auctioneer_id, $last_name, $first_name, $license_number, $zip, 20); }

And this function returns a block of return records from the database. All of that works great. However, when I select a record, it sets my variable back to equaling “cursed” when to me… there should be nothing to do so. I made the value cursed and blessed because they are found nowhere else in the program.

Thank you ahead of time