Function returns.... need some help

Hi

i understand how to pass arguments to a function, but having trouble getting content from a return

thats pretty much all i know about returns

please explain whatever you think i should know about returns, either here or an another resource

also, “message” does nothing for me in my text editor

some code i have been working on

<script> function bake(degrees) { var message; if (degrees > 500) { message = "I'm not a nuclear reactor!"; } else if (degrees < 100) { message = "I'm not a refrigerator!"; } else { message = "That's a very comfortable temperature for me."; // setMode("bake"); // setTemp(degrees); } return message; } var status = bake(350); // Here so the code will run! </script>

the first line i get… but why is my argument for the function name parameter at the bottom?

what needs to happen to get back a return?

also, please explain what the var status = bake(350); is doing… though i want to say this… “Now, when the function is called and returns, the string that is returned as a result will be assigned to the status variable” …

taking bake(350); away?

please ignore the commented out code… not there yet!

i kindly ask for some clarification on the above, please explain as simply as you can! JS is still a rough up hill battle for me!

maybe provide a few examples of returns in work

if i am missing something, let me now

MANY THANKS!