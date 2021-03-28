Function returns.... need some help

Hi

i understand how to pass arguments to a function, but having trouble getting content from a return

thats pretty much all i know about returns

please explain whatever you think i should know about returns, either here or an another resource

also, “message” does nothing for me in my text editor

some code i have been working on

<script>

function bake(degrees) {

    var message;

    if (degrees > 500) {

        message = "I'm not a nuclear reactor!";

    } else if (degrees < 100) {

          message = "I'm not a refrigerator!";

    } else {

          message = "That's a very comfortable temperature for me.";

         // setMode("bake");

       // setTemp(degrees);

    }

    return  message;

}

var status = bake(350);

// Here so the code will run!

  </script>

the first line i get… but why is my argument for the function name parameter at the bottom?

what needs to happen to get back a return?

also, please explain what the var status = bake(350); is doing… though i want to say this… “Now, when the function is called and returns, the string that is returned as a result will be assigned to the status variable” …

taking bake(350); away?

please ignore the commented out code… not there yet!

i kindly ask for some clarification on the above, please explain as simply as you can! JS is still a rough up hill battle for me!

maybe provide a few examples of returns in work

if i am missing something, let me now :slight_smile:

MANY THANKS!

Your function defines what parameters it will take, and then the function call or invocation gives a value to put into that parameter.

Think of the function bake as reading "Here is a blueprint for bake".
Then bake(350) is “take the bake blueprint, and input 350.”

Like a car factory, might define a function car(color). This blueprint can then take any color, and the instructions are the same (make car, paint it whatever value is in color). So the system then knows how to make cars. Later on, the factory decides it wants to make 2 blue cars and 1 red car.

car('blue');
car('blue');
car('red');

Your understanding is correct.

x = 3+3
think about how you do this. In order to figure out what value to give X, you have to evaluate the right hand side of the assignment operator (the =).
3+3 = 6, so we assign the value 6 to X.

var status = bake(350);
same thing. We need to evaluate the right side of the assignment; so we run the function, and whatever value the function returns (all functions return; if the function does not specifically output a value, it returns undefined) goes into the variable.