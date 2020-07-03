Function confusion

Hi there @esu, welcome to the forums

Before I answer your question I want to first go through some terminology. When programming it is important that everyone uses the same words to mean the same things, otherwise it just becomes confusing for everybody.

So first, as you stated this is a function:

function show($now){ echo $now; }

A function has a name ( show in this case) and zero or more parameters, which are input for the function to work with.

In the following line, $top is a variable, not a parameter:

$top = 'im here for you';

The following is a function call, I’m calling a function with the argument hello :

show('hello');

When I do that, within the show function, the variable $now is set to hello . Outside of the show method there is no $now variable. We say that the variable is scoped to the function.

To illustrate, consider the following:

function show($now) { echo $now; } show('hello'); echo $now; // results in "PHP Notice: Undefined variable: now"

As you can see, PHP tells me that the variable $now doesn’t exist. It exists as long as we’re inside the show function, then it’s gone again.

The other way around, the function has no access to anything that is defined outside itself:

$now = 'hello'; function show() { echo $now; // results in "PHP Notice: Undefined variable: now" }

$now is defined outside the show function, so show has no access to it, PHP will tell you it doesn’t exist.

So in order to give it access we use parameters to pass a variable from outside the function to inside the function:

function show($now) { echo $now; } $top = 'im here for you'; show($top);

so the value of the variable that is $top outside the show function is available as the $now variable inside the show function. You could say that the value of $top is copied to the $now variable within the show function.

Does that help, or just confuse you more?