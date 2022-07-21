Haven’t done one of these in a while.

Function Composition

The following is my attempt at getting a more in-depth understanding of functional composition.

To start with a relatively simple composeTwo function.

const composeTwo = (f, g) => a => f(g(a))

The function takes two functions f and g and returns the following function.

a => f(g(a))

Calling this function passes a value a to function g which returns a value to function f which in turn returns a final value.

Example

const addOne = a => a + 1 const square = b => b**2 const calculate = composeTwo(square, addOne) calculate(5) // addOne(5) → square(6) → 36

Note: With composition mapping functions are evaluated from right to left.

Some Maths

Unfortunately my maths stopped at GCSE level, so my understanding here is basic. I certainly don’t remember category theory, but let’s have a go.

The composeTwo composition can be written in mathematical form as

f • g or f after g.

f and g being the mapping functions and the dot being composed with e.g. f(g(a)

The composition can also be expanded to:

a → b → c

a being the input, b being the first return value, and c being the final result. The two arrows represent the function calls or mappings g and f (that reversed order again).

If I have that wrong, please do correct me

Composition is Associative

Using three functions f, g and h as an example

f • g • h = (f • g) • h = f • (g • h)

For the non mathematicians like me, much like addition is associative

1 + 2 + 3 = (1 + 2) + 3 = 1 + (2 + 3) // 6 6 6

and not like division which is non-associative

10 ÷ 5 ÷ 2 = (10 ÷ 5) ÷ 2 ≠ 10 ÷ (5 ÷ 2) // 1 1 4

On to a test:

// I have added some logging just to keep track const addOne = a => (console.log('addOne', a), a + 1) const square = b => (console.log('square', b), b**2) const double = c => (console.log('double', c), c * 2)

f • (g • h)

const calculate = composeTwo(double, composeTwo(square, addOne)) console.log('f • (g • h)', calculate(5)) /* addOne 5 square 6 double 36 f • (g • h) 72 */

(f • g) • h

const calculate = composeTwo(composeTwo(double, square), addOne) console.log('(f • g) • h', calculate(5)) /* addOne 5 square 6 double 36 (f • g) • h 72 */

f • g • h

A new compose function is needed here. One that can compose more than two functions. Array’s reduce will do the trick, but given composing works right to left I will use reduceRight.

const compose = (...fns) => a => fns.reduceRight((g, f) => f(g), a)

This time compose takes multiple functions as arguments and using the rest operator combines those arguments into an array.

compose(double, square, addOne) → fns: [double, square, addOne]

It then returns the following function:

a => fns.reduceRight((g, f) => f(g), a /* Initial value */)

Calling this function passes in argument a which is then used as an initial value for reduceRight. This means that on the first function call g will be a’s value and f will be the last function of the fns array e.g. f(g) = addOne(a).

Maybe difficult to keep track I know, but remember we are working right to left e.g

[double, square, addone] ← from here

So the return value of addOne(a) will be returned to square and it’s return value will be passed to double outputting a final value.

And finally the test.

const calculate = compose(double, square, addOne) console.log('f • g • h', calculate(5)) /* addOne 5 square 6 double 36 f • g • h 72 */

Note: There is an alternative compose function

compose = (...fns) => fns.reduce((f, g) => a => f(g(a)))

This version composes the functions first using closures — it does take a bit of mental gymnastics to breakdown.

Identity and Functor’s laws

Still wrapping my head around this and how it applies to composition. In particular looking at ways to break it

To be continued …