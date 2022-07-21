Function Composition

Function Composition

The following is my attempt at getting a more in-depth understanding of functional composition.

To start with a relatively simple composeTwo function.

const composeTwo = (f, g) => a => f(g(a))

The function takes two functions f and g and returns the following function.

a => f(g(a))

Calling this function passes a value a to function g which returns a value to function f which in turn returns a final value.

Example

const addOne = a => a + 1
const square = b => b**2

const calculate = composeTwo(square, addOne)
calculate(5) // addOne(5) → square(6) → 36

Note: With composition mapping functions are evaluated from right to left.

Some Maths

Unfortunately my maths stopped at GCSE level, so my understanding here is basic. I certainly don’t remember category theory, but let’s have a go.

The composeTwo composition can be written in mathematical form as

fg or f after g.

f and g being the mapping functions and the dot being composed with e.g. f(g(a)

The composition can also be expanded to:

abc

a being the input, b being the first return value, and c being the final result. The two arrows represent the function calls or mappings g and f (that reversed order again).

If I have that wrong, please do correct me :slight_smile:

Composition is Associative

Using three functions f, g and h as an example

fgh = (fg) • h = f • (gh)

For the non mathematicians like me, much like addition is associative

1 + 2 + 3 = (1 + 2) + 3 = 1 + (2 + 3) // 6 6 6 :imp:

and not like division which is non-associative

10 ÷ 5 ÷ 2 = (10 ÷ 5) ÷ 2 ≠ 10 ÷ (5 ÷ 2) // 1 1 4

On to a test:

// I have added some logging just to keep track
const addOne = a => (console.log('addOne', a), a + 1)

const square = b => (console.log('square', b), b**2)

const double = c => (console.log('double', c), c * 2)

f • (g • h)

const calculate = composeTwo(double, composeTwo(square, addOne))

console.log('f • (g • h)', calculate(5))
/*
addOne 5
square 6
double 36
f • (g • h) 72
*/

(f • g) • h

const calculate = composeTwo(composeTwo(double, square), addOne)

console.log('(f • g) • h', calculate(5))
/*
addOne 5
square 6
double 36
(f • g) • h 72
*/

f • g • h

A new compose function is needed here. One that can compose more than two functions. Array’s reduce will do the trick, but given composing works right to left I will use reduceRight.

const compose = (...fns) => a => fns.reduceRight((g, f) => f(g), a)

This time compose takes multiple functions as arguments and using the rest operator combines those arguments into an array.

compose(double, square, addOne) → fns: [double, square, addOne]

It then returns the following function:

a => fns.reduceRight((g, f) => f(g), a /* Initial value */)

Calling this function passes in argument a which is then used as an initial value for reduceRight. This means that on the first function call g will be a’s value and f will be the last function of the fns array e.g. f(g) = addOne(a).

Maybe difficult to keep track I know, but remember we are working right to left e.g
[double, square, addone] ← from here

So the return value of addOne(a) will be returned to square and it’s return value will be passed to double outputting a final value.

And finally the test.

const calculate = compose(double, square, addOne)

console.log('f • g • h', calculate(5))
/*
addOne 5
square 6
double 36
f • g • h 72
*/

Note: There is an alternative compose function
compose = (...fns) => fns.reduce((f, g) => a => f(g(a)))
This version composes the functions first using closures — it does take a bit of mental gymnastics to breakdown.

Identity and Functor’s laws

Still wrapping my head around this and how it applies to composition. In particular looking at ways to break it :slight_smile:

To be continued …