Fun With Arrays

the array presented in James’ post #5 isnt a multidimensional array - it’s a single dimensional array of objects. There is a difference there. But, even in a multidimensional array, if you NULL’d elements of the top level array, array_filter would dump them if fed no callback.
I can’t actually see your OP due to ignored content, so I was just responding based off James’ post.
EDIT: I should make it more clear in my original post, but it’s too old to edit. The original post should effectively have read:
@James_Hibbard : array_filter only requires the first parameter.
If not handed a function, will discard all FALSE values in an array. NULL is false-equivalent when coerced to boolean.
Thus, PHP’s version of your code is:
$stock = [
(object) ['name': 'Phone', 'qty': 0],
(object) ['name': 'Notebook', 'qty': 1],
(object) ['name': 'SDD Drive', 'qty': 0],
(object) ['name': 'HDD Drive', 'qty': 3],
];
$inStock = array_map(function($item) { return $item->qty > 0 ? $item : null; },$stock);
print_r(array_filter($inStock));