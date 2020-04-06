Fun With Arrays

Interesting. I was unaware that you could pass in an anonymous function in PHP.

In JavaScript you could also do this:

stock = [ {'name': 'Phone', 'qty': 0}, {'name': 'Notebook', 'qty': 1}, {'name': 'SDD Drive', 'qty': 0}, {'name': 'HDD Drive', 'qty': 3}, ]; const inStock = stock.map(item => item.qty > 0 ? item : null); console.log(inStock.filter(Boolean));

How might that translate to PHP?