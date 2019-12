How many ways can you show how to get the name of the products and quantity that are “in stock” meaning one or more.

$stock = [ ['name' => 'Phone', 'qty' => 0], ['name' => 'Notebook', 'qty' => 1], ['name' => 'SDD Drive', 'qty' => 0], ['name' => 'HDD Drive', 'qty' => 3] ];