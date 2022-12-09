Full year calendar in pure PHP

Hello

Recently in my hobby project i got to one point where i need to show whole year data in calendar for each employee, those are like vacations, sick leave, some other reason, etc…

All events data from database

array( [0] => { "date_from" => "2022-06-30" "date_to" => "2022-07-02" "class" => "text-danger", "event_name" => "sick leave" }, [1] => { "date_from" => "2022-07-25" "date_to" => "2022-07-30" "class" => "text-success", "event_name" => "vacation" } },

i found some nice code on SO that fits my needs but i don’t know how to implement date range and apply color to <td class=""> for those date range to color all days for each event. I tried to use foreach loop and explode each date by “year,month,day” then search for each day and apply class to it, but problem is that that foreach loop is then inside of those 2 for loops and you know of course what is a result of that, disaster.

That sample code currently makes random dates in different color.

$year = date('Y'); $headings = ["Ned","Pon","Uto","Sri","Čet","Pet","Sub"]; echo '<table class="calendar table table-bordered table-sm text-center">'; // Create the table echo "<tr><td><b>Mjesec</b></td>"; // Column heading for months for ($x = 1; $x <= 37; $x++) { // Column headings for days $title = ($headings[($x % 7) ]); echo "<td class=day>{$title}</td>"; } echo "</tr>"; // Cycle through each month of the year for ($month = 1; $month <= 12; $month++) { $thisMonth = new DateTime("{$year}-{$month}"); // Create date object (defaults to 1st of month) $daysInMonth = $thisMonth->format("t"); // Get the number of days in the month $monthName = $thisMonth->format("F"); // Get the month in textual form echo "<tr class=month><td class=monthName>{$monthName}</td>"; $dayOffsetArray = [ "Monday" => 0, "Tuesday" => 1, "Wednesday" => 2, "Thursday" => 3, "Friday" => 4, "Saturday" => 5, "Sunday" => 6, ]; // Get the number of days to pad the month row with and output blank cells in a loop $offset = $dayOffsetArray[$thisMonth->format("l")]; for ($i = 0; $i < $offset; $i++){ echo "<td class=day></td>"; } // Output the individual days for ($day = 1; $day <= 37 - $offset; $day++) { $dayNumber = ($day <= $daysInMonth) ? $day : ""; // Logic here is random to simulate data from the DB // you would need to alter to do checks against the DB etc. $highlightClass = ( !(random_int(1, 100) % 15) && $dayNumber ? "highlightYellow" : ( !(random_int(1, 100) % 35) && $dayNumber ? "highlightGreen" : "" ) ); echo "<td class='day {$highlightClass}'>{$dayNumber}</td>"; } echo "</tr>"; } echo "</table>";

This would be end result of what i want to achieve

If there is a simpler solution than this one i am opened for any solution/direction how to solve this this i need.