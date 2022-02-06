Full word for frm,ibd

Databases
What are the full words for .frm, and .ibd which are extention names in mysql data?
(I am using XAMPP)

Google is a great tool.

a .frm file that describes the table’s format

An IBD file is a MySQL table created by the InnoDB database engine

So, I guess that frm means FoRMat.

I guess that IBD mean Inno dB Database.
