Full word for frm,ibd

What are the full words for .frm, and .ibd which are extention names in mysql data?
(I am using XAMPP)
.frmfile that describes the table’s format
An IBD file is a MySQL table created by the InnoDB database engine
So, I guess that frm means FoRMat.
I guess that IBD mean Inno dB Database.
Thank you.
