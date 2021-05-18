Full width button or left aligned that's not full width?

Hi there,
I have the following box, but I can’t work out if the button should be full width and centered of shorter and left aligned like this:
Can I ask what people think about how it should be aligned?
Thanks
Looks great to me. It could also go more to the right along with the text . It just depends how you want it to be. Either way would do.
Personally I would opt for keeping it left aligned, the same as the text above it. Consistent.
Thanks for the feedback, do you mean align it to the right of the box?
@toolman you’re welcome. No, meant for it to be centered…if you want
@wake689 has a point though. It’s important to be consistent, so however way you choose, keep that in mind.
I would centre everything in the box.