Full-stack python developer:

What is the work of a full-stack developer?
As a full-stack developer, you can work on both the front-end and the back-end of web app development. Front-end development is concerned with how the user sees the application. In other words, front-end development entails client-side programming for the browser. On the other hand, back-end development is concerned with the application’s governing logic. Programming the remote server and interacting with one or more databases are both parts of back-end development (s).
Python back-end development
Flask, Django, Turbogears, CherryPy, Pyramid, Bottle, and Falcon are some Python back-end frameworks. However, we’ll talk about Django and Flask, the two most widely used frameworks which can be learned with the best full-stack developer course.
- Django
The developer community for the free and open-source project Django is sizable. As a result, its security, user, and role management, as well as database migration management functions, frequently improve. Additionally, RESTful Web APIs are completely supported by the REST framework in Django.
- Flask
Another well-liked Python web framework is Flask. It’s referred to as a micro-framework and is lighter than Django. The back end of APIs is frequently developed using Flask. The Flask community has lots of pluggable features available.
Python front-end development:
Python front-end development is still in its infancy in comparison to back-end development. Because of this, the front end often uses HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. However, recently, a few front-end Python frameworks, such as Skulpt, Brython, and Anvil, have been created.