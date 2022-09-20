Full-stack python developer:

What is the work of a full-stack developer?

As a full-stack developer, you can work on both the front-end and the back-end of web app development. Front-end development is concerned with how the user sees the application. In other words, front-end development entails client-side programming for the browser. On the other hand, back-end development is concerned with the application’s governing logic. Programming the remote server and interacting with one or more databases are both parts of back-end development (s).

Python back-end development

Flask, Django, Turbogears, CherryPy, Pyramid, Bottle, and Falcon are some Python back-end frameworks. However, we'll talk about Django and Flask, the two most widely used frameworks.

Django

The developer community for the free and open-source project Django is sizable. As a result, its security, user, and role management, as well as database migration management functions, frequently improve. Additionally, RESTful Web APIs are completely supported by the REST framework in Django.

Flask

Another well-liked Python web framework is Flask. It’s referred to as a micro-framework and is lighter than Django. The back end of APIs is frequently developed using Flask. The Flask community has lots of pluggable features available.

Python front-end development:

Python front-end development is still in its infancy in comparison to back-end development. Because of this, the front end often uses HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. However, recently, a few front-end Python frameworks, such as Skulpt, Brython, and Anvil, have been created.