Full Source but issue with one line of JS code

Hi,

I download the full source of js music player - https://www.codingnepalweb.com/create-music-player-in-javascript/ and it works perfectly with the given files.

However when i tried to add my own music file name to music-list.js, it throws the error - script.js:190 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute ‘querySelector’ on ‘Element’: ‘#001THUDHITHUPAADIDA’ is not a valid selector. (note: i have mp3, images and related files in the proper folder)

Can someone help me how to fix it? My entire music-list.js is below

// To add more song, just copy the following code and paste inside the array // { // name: "Here is the music name", // artist: "Here is the artist name", // img: "image name here - remember img must be in .jpg formate and it's inside the images folder of this project folder", // src: "music name here - remember img must be in .mp3 formate and it's inside the songs folder of this project folder" // } //paste it inside the array as more as you want music then you don't need to do any other thing let allMusic = [ { name: "001 THUDHITHU PAADIDA", artist: "Sarah Navroji", img: "music", src: "001THUDHITHUPAADIDA" }, { name: "002 KOADA KODI STHOTHIRAM", artist: "Sarah Navroji", img: "music", src: "002KOADAKODISTHOTHIRAM" }, { name: "003 AANANDHAMAI NAAMAE", artist: "Sarah Navroji", img: "music", src: "003AANANDHAMAINAAMAE" }, { name: "004INAIYILLANAAMAM", artist: "Sarah Navroji", img: "music", src: "004INAIYILLANAAMAM" }, { name: "005 YESUVAI THUDHIYUNGAL", artist: "Sarah Navroji", img: "music", src: "005YESUVAITHUDHIYUNGAL" }, // like this paste it and remember to give comma after ending of this bracket } // { // name: "Here is the music name", // artist: "Here is the artist name", // img: "image name here - remember img must be in .jpg formate and it's inside the images folder of this project folder", // src: "music name here - remember img must be in .mp3 formate and it's inside the songs folder of this project folder" // } ];

Thanks