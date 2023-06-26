Fs.access, fs.write and potential race conditions

JavaScript
1

Hi,

So I have just been asking chat GPT to create some code that will check for the existence of a folder, if if a folder doesn’t exist it will make one, and finally it will write a file to that destination.

It is quite an interesting process as you try to guide chat gpt, ‘can we break that down into separate functions?’, ‘how about using fs.access instead of fs.stat?’ etc

This is what it came up with.

const fs = require('fs').promises;
const path = require('path');

const ensureDirectoryExists = async (directoryPath) => {
  try {
    await fs.access(directoryPath);
  } catch (err) {
    if (err.code === 'ENOENT') {
      await fs.mkdir(directoryPath, { recursive: true });
    } else {
      throw err;
    }
  }
};

const writeFile = async (filePath, data) => {
  try {
    await fs.writeFile(filePath, data);
    console.log('File saved successfully.');
  } catch (err) {
    console.log('Error saving file: ', err);
  }
};

const saveTest = async () => {
  const filePath = 'public/non-existant-folder/some.txt';
  const directoryPath = path.dirname(filePath);

  try {
    await ensureDirectoryExists(directoryPath);
    await writeFile(filePath, 'Hello there!');
  } catch (err) {
    console.log('Error: ', err);
  }
};

That looks pretty good to me, but this line from the nodejs docs throws a spanner in the works.
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fspromisesaccesspath-mode

Using fsPromises.access() to check for the accessibility of a file before calling fsPromises.open() is not recommended. Doing so introduces a race condition, since other processes may change the file’s state between the two calls. Instead, user code should open/read/write the file directly and handle the error raised if the file is not accessible.

I mentioned this to chat GPT and it came up with an alternative.

const fs = require('fs').promises;
const path = require('path');

const writeFile = async (filePath, data) => {
  try {
    const fileHandle = await fs.open(filePath, 'w');
    await fileHandle.writeFile(data);
    console.log('File saved successfully.');
    await fileHandle.close();
  } catch (err) {
    console.log('Error saving file: ', err);
  }
};

const saveTest = async () => {
  const filePath = 'public/non-existant-folder/some.txt';
  const directoryPath = path.dirname(filePath);

  try {
    await fs.mkdir(directoryPath, { recursive: true });
    await writeFile(filePath, 'Hello there!');
  } catch (err) {
    console.log('Error: ', err);
  }
};

I’m starting to feel like I am going down the rabbit hole with this now. I can’t find any up to date documentation or tutorials that give a clear cut way of performing this task.

Any input would be greatly appreciated.

2

To be honest I don’t know if your example will have a real use case, but if so, you can for example use semaphores. A simple example of creating a semaphore is here

1 Like
3

Semaphores are fine to avoid contention within one process, it doesn’t help at all to avoid it between separate processes, which I think is what the documentation alludes to.

Wrt the original question, I would check if it is realistic in your scenario. I mean, the chances of you creating a directory and some other process deleting that directory in the few nanoseconds that it takes your process to create a file in that directory are really slim for regular programs. Sure if you handle really high volumes of traffic like FB or LinkedIn stuff like that does happen. It’s a matter of scale.

Imo it’s fine to know, keep it in mind, ignore and move on.

1 Like
4

Sorry but I think you are totally wrong here. semaphores are exspecially to avoid race conditions between multi processes accessing the same resource.

5

In general yes, but the implementation you link to does not. It’s just an in-memory counter, which can’t be shared between processes. You’d need some sort of persistent backend for that (like Redis, or MySQL, or something like that).

6

Yes that’s true, but nodejs is JavaScript and therefor has no multiple processes. It is just queuing events and if you have an await or other asynchronies code, this is added to the queue after it has finished. So no real multi-processing at all

7

That’s an interesting point, and I think keeping it simple at this point maybe the best idea — I’m over thinking this. Unfortunately there is so much contradictory information out there, you end up going round in circles.

Why is that? You would never check a destination folder before writing to it? What would you suggest instead?

I am doing a bit of a re-write of a php implementation.

// check if directory is ok
if ( ! is_dir( $uploads_dir ) )  {
    die( "The {$uploads_dir} directory does not exist." );
}

// check if directory is ok
if ( ! is_writable( $uploads_dir ) ) {
    die( "The {$uploads_dir} directory is not writable." );
}

// save new avatar
if ( ! file_put_contents( $uploads_dir . $file_name, $data ) ) {
    die( 'Error writing avatar on a disk.' );
}

These checks did come in handy on the mac, as I didn’t have write permissions setup on my local server. Is this not the way to do things in Node?