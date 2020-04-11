Frontend alternative to the backend MediaWiki footnotes system → understanding an ES-2018 code

I program almost only with Bash and my JavaScript understanding is mostly vanilla basic; I don’t follow new changes of each EcmaScript release and I’m stuck misunderstanding the following ES-2018 code developed by user trincot of StackExchange.

The following code is a frontend alternative to the PHP MediaWiki backend footnote system.

I want to fully understand the JavaScript so I could then try to improve the code with vanilla JS to make each footnote superior number clickable and thus leading to the footnote in the end of page (just as available in generally any Wikipedia article).

The code

const list = document.querySelector("#footnotes_list"); document.querySelectorAll(".footnote>sup").forEach((footnote, i) => { const li = document.createElement("li"); li.append(...footnote.childNodes); // move content list.appendChild(li); footnote.textContent = i+1; });

<div id="main_chapter_region"> <h1 id="main_chapter_heading">Main chapter</h2> <p>Some paragraph text<span class="footnote"><sup>Some <b>bold</b> footnote text</sup></span></p> <p>Some paragraph text<span class="footnote"><sup>Other <i>footnote text</i></sup></span></p> </div> <div id="footnotes_chapter_region"> <h2 id="footnotes_chapter_heading">Footnotes chapter</h2> <ol id="footnotes_list"> <!-- Automatically created and sorted list items come here; --> </ol> </div>

My plea