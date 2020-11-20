Front end development tool for website

@shiv_jad if my understanding is correct, you’re looking for something like the ancient MS FrontPage app that was intended to make creating web pages that would work in old versions of IE easier for the non-techie.

Click a button, bada bing bada boom, there’s the mark-up for a table etc. (along with horrendous atrocities unfit for non-IE consumption).

If you don’t care a hoot about the quality of a page or how it might or might not display in a browser, then by all means look for such an app. But if you want to do it right, take the advice others have given and try learning the basics of HTML and CSS and a plain text editor like Notepad++ will get you miles.