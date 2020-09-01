From Pascal to PHP

This is code from Pascal:
x := Ord(s[i]) xor (Key shr 8);
Is it possible to write it in PHP?
It’s possible, yes. PHP’s bit shifting is arithmetic rather than logical which means you’ll need to do extra checking around your
shr translation. If you provide the rest of the surrounding context of your code, there might be a neater way to get the result you want.
Thank you for the reply.
Here is the complete function:
function EncryptStr(const S :WideString; Key: Word): String;
var i :Integer;
RStr :RawByteString;
RStrB :TBytes Absolute RStr;
begin
Result:= '';
RStr:= UTF8Encode(S);
for i := 0 to Length(RStr)-1 do begin
RStrB[i] := RStrB[i] xor (Key shr 8);
Key := (RStrB[i] + Key) * CKEY1 + CKEY2;
end;
for i := 0 to Length(RStr)-1 do begin
Result:= Result + IntToHex(RStrB[i], 2);
end;
end;
Taken from here: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/6798188/delphi-simple-string-encryption