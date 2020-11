Freezing first row while highlighting row and column

As I suspected you can’t have overflow:hidden on a sticky element because a sticky element refers to the overflow mechanism of its nearest ancestor. That means when you want it to stick to the top of the body the parent’s of the sticky element must be free from overflow.

The best you can do and have it stick to the top is to remove the highlight for the columns and maybe just have striped columns by default.

e.g.

The only other alternative would be to construct it as in my previous codepen and have the table scroll within the parent and the sticky table header stays stuck to the top of the table when the table scrolls but not to the top of the viewport.

[Edit]

Actually although the column highlight effect appears to work when added to my original codepen (the one with the sticky header and footer) there is a serious bug in Chrome that allows the columns to overflow the table when hovered near the end of the table. The screen flickers continuously and you can see the oversized columns below the table. I’m guessing the browser is struggling to contain the overflow while at the same time trying to make it sticky and goes into an endless loop of show and hide.

With that in mind the best bet is probably to just highlight the columns with js and avoid the issue altogether. As the column highlighting will do no harm if missing then it can be a graceful enhancement. I would also suggest changing the col element background instead of the td otherwise it starts getting janky calculating all the tds in a big table. (Indeed even the css column highlighting was janky with the large numbers used.)

I’ve put up a proof of concept here using jquery but I’m sure someone in the JS forum could convert it to vanilla js if asked nicely

Note that something to be aware of is that the col element’s background sits beneath the td and th backgrounds so if you give a background to a td or th then it hides the col background.

Hope its of some use anyway