Freetopblog

ove means having a responsibility toward the individual i really like. if i really like you, i reply to most of your fundamental desires as a person. this duty does not consist of my doing for you what you are capable of doing for your self; nor does it suggest that i run your existence for you. it does suggest acknowledging that what i am and what i do affects you, in order that i’m without delay concerned on your happiness and your struggling. a lover does have the ability to harm or forget about the cherished one, and in this experience we see that love entails an attractiveness of a few obligation for the effect my way of being has on you.

