Hi,

I had previously registered jeffery.ml with freenom for free, for a year. However, the year expired some time ago and jeffery.ml is no longer appearing in my list of domains. But when I try and search for jeffery.ml to see if I can register it for another year it is showing as unavailable. Does anyone know if this is what usually happens? And is jeffery.ml lost to me now? It is not important and was not used for anything commercial at all. Thank you.