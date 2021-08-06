Freenom account registration

I have tried Googling this but I’m afraid I don’t understand the next step ie how to set things up so that when someone enters nananap.tk in their server they will get my site.

I have a domain name (lets call it mydomain.co.uk ) that I got with another company that I use to “point to” web space on a server with yet another company. I have an index.php page on mydomain.co.uk/nananap/index.php . So what do I need to do, where, to get it so that nananap.tk/index.php opens that page? I still want mydomain.co.uk to access the other content on this server.

I hope I have explained things OK. I have some understanding of html and php and things but know very little about domains and nameservers and DNS and so on.

Thank you.