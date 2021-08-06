Freenom account registration

I have found the exact same problem, several weeks ago, on different days and then again over the last few days. And just now, searching for the domain “jsdfrtr” !
I have been a Freenom customer for nearly seven years and registered about twenty domains.
I have just created a new account by selecting a secondary Gmail account and the registration was successful. Just need to setup the domain on the server and let the propagation commence
That is what I did. I clicked there and then selected my Gmail account and I got the result I showed. Same thing for Chrome.
Did you follow through and verify your address, post code, country, etc?
How do I do that? It gave me an error message. I have no idea what you mean by follow through. It provides me no opportunity to verify an address or any such thing, it just gives the error message.
From memory when the Gmail account is selected there was a long pause before a message stating that a verification email had been sent to your Gmail account. The sent email required verification - by opening the email and following the instructions.
Did you check for an email verification from Frenom?
Edit:
The Freenom email:
I have waited for 4 mins so far and not had the message or any email…
2 hrs waiting now and no message or email.
I have just tried unsuccessfully to login and use a Hotmail account. Two Gmail accounts validate without any problems.
Perhaps other users could try to register.
As I said, when I try I get the error message. There is nothing more I can do, except I admit I did not leave the browser window open for a long time. I assume however that any email would have already been sent and it has been two days of nothing.
Have you (or anyone) been successful at creating an account after receiving the error I showed previously?
Yes see my post #10 and note the date.
I meant, did you receive the error in the (your) browser session and then after receiving the error did it create an account using the email address it complained about?
No error received with the Gmail account, Hotmail failed… will try Yahoo when on the desktop.
Edit:
Successfully created jb-test-001.tk with a Yahoo account:
Edit:
First new domain using Gmail propagated and HTTPS Security set OK jb-test.tk
Second new domain using Yahoo awaiting propagation jb-test-001.tk
Ha! Done it - using the method shown here (search for the domain name and when shown eg blablabla and the list of “available” ones, add the suffix to the domain in the search box eg blablabla.tk and then select it from the list.) Strangely obscure.
But I am now the proud owner of nananap.tk, which may become the focal point for the entire Nana Nap community of people who enjoy having short sleeps during the day, while sitting in a comfy chair.
I have tried Googling this but I’m afraid I don’t understand the next step ie how to set things up so that when someone enters nananap.tk in their server they will get my site.
I have a domain name (lets call it
mydomain.co.uk) that I got with another company that I use to “point to” web space on a server with yet another company. I have an index.php page on
mydomain.co.uk/nananap/index.php. So what do I need to do, where, to get it so that
nananap.tk/index.php opens that page? I still want
mydomain.co.uk to access the other content on this server.
I hope I have explained things OK. I have some understanding of html and php and things but know very little about domains and nameservers and DNS and so on.
Thank you.
Unfortunately quite involved and do not know how your server is managed
For my VPS Linux webhosting…
Freenom has a domain setting which needs two or three settings changed to point your domain to my server hosting.
ON my VPS I have to setup a config file
/etc/apache2/sites-available/nana pop.tk.conf
The conf file has servings for domain name, directory location, error log file name, etc
Command Box prompt
a2ensite nanapop.tk
systemctl restart apache2
Create the directory set in the conf file:
/var/www/nananpop.tk/public_html/index.html
Apache2 needs installing:
sudo apt install apache2
systemctl restart Apache2
Php and MySQL may need installing…
Mine is managed via cPanel.
Freenom needs the domains pointing at your server hosting:
Frenom → Services → anage Domains → Management Tools → Nameservers
Name server1 = NS1.YOUR_SERVER_NAME.TLD
Name server2 = NS2.YOUR_SERVER_NAME.TLD
Name server3 = NS3.YOUR_SERVER_NAME.TLD
Select → Change Nameservers
That shuld take upto about 48 hours to propagate:
Mine is nearly finished propagating:
https://www.whatsmydns.net/#A/jbtest.tk
I believe CPANEL is a lot easier to set your domain on your server, i Have forgotten how to use it since it was over ten years since last used.