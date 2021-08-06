Freenom account registration

I am not asking how to login. I said I see no way to create a new account.
Someone in a post around here mentioned Freenom but they seem to be not allowing new accounts. Yes I can submit a support request.
Did you find a solution to this in the end? I have been looking to register but I too cannot find any way to do so.
Is the account not created at check-out? (Just guessing.) Or have you tried to register a domain and been unsuccessful?
I do not know of any site that does not allow us to create an account prior a purchase. If we are required to register a domain to create an account then they should say so or at least respond to my query. I sent them a question (a support request) and they did not respond. So that is the past.
Today I tried to register a domain, one that is not likely to be registered. It said that the .gk is available. I clicked on Select and then it became unavailable. I did that for a more obscure domain. Same thing. Then an even more obscure domain. For that one it said that all of the free domains are available but each time I clicked on Select each became unavailable. They obviously have disabled the ability to register free domains, at least for those of us without accounts.
I have found the exact same problem, several weeks ago, on different days and then again over the last few days. And just now, searching for the domain “jsdfrtr” !
I have been a Freenom customer for nearly seven years and registered about twenty domains.
I have just created a new account by selecting a secondary Gmail account and the registration was successful. Just need to setup the domain on the server and let the propagation commence
That is what I did. I clicked there and then selected my Gmail account and I got the result I showed. Same thing for Chrome.
Did you follow through and verify your address, post code, country, etc?
How do I do that? It gave me an error message. I have no idea what you mean by follow through. It provides me no opportunity to verify an address or any such thing, it just gives the error message.
From memory when the Gmail account is selected there was a long pause before a message stating that a verification email had been sent to your Gmail account. The sent email required verification - by opening the email and following the instructions.
Did you check for an email verification from Frenom?
The Freenom email:
I have waited for 4 mins so far and not had the message or any email…
2 hrs waiting now and no message or email.
I have just tried unsuccessfully to login and use a Hotmail account. Two Gmail accounts validate without any problems.
Perhaps other users could try to register.
As I said, when I try I get the error message. There is nothing more I can do, except I admit I did not leave the browser window open for a long time. I assume however that any email would have already been sent and it has been two days of nothing.
Have you (or anyone) been successful at creating an account after receiving the error I showed previously?
Yes see my post #10 and note the date.
I meant, did you receive the error in the (your) browser session and then after receiving the error did it create an account using the email address it complained about?
No error received with the Gmail account, Hotmail failed… will try Yahoo when on the desktop.
Successfully created jb-test-001.tk with a Yahoo account:
First new domain using Gmail propagated and HTTPS Security set OK jb-test.tk
Second new domain using Yahoo awaiting propagation jb-test-001.tk
Ha! Done it - using the method shown here (search for the domain name and when shown eg blablabla and the list of “available” ones, add the suffix to the domain in the search box eg blablabla.tk and then select it from the list.) Strangely obscure.
But I am now the proud owner of nananap.tk, which may become the focal point for the entire Nana Nap community of people who enjoy having short sleeps during the day, while sitting in a comfy chair.