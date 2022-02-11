Free WiFi? No thanks!

Eek, I knew it was dangerous, but this article on Medium really sends a chill through me:

It demonstrates the havoc a hacker with a simple device and free software can wreak on unsuspecting, laté-sipping café goers.

I never use pubic wifi, preferring to use my own mobile account … but still, if I pair another device with my phone I guess I’m still asking for trouble—even if just by unwittingly broadcasting my phone’s name. (Not sure, though, as the article isn’t very clear about that.)

What do you think of this? Do you use free wifi, and does this make you think again?