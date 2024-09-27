Free Responsive Website Template for Personal Portfolios - Download Now!

Hey everyone!
I’ve just finished designing a sleek and fully responsive website template that I’m giving away for free. It’s perfect for personal portfolios, freelancers, or anyone who wants to showcase their work in a modern and professional way.
Features:
- Responsive design (works great on mobile and desktop).
- Clean HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Includes a functional contact form.
- Custom animation and stylish typography.
Feel free to use and modify it for your projects!
Live demo: https://mmawarrior.github.io/performer-portfolio/
Download template: https://github.com/mmawarrior/website-portfolio
Welcome to the forums, @datmmawarrior.
As a general rule, when folk post links to their work, we ask them to tell us something about it. I know you have described your template, but those points could apply to a lot of free templates. What makes yours different? What inspired you to create it in the first place? Did you see something missing in other templates available?
The forums are for discussion, and we like to have something meaningful to discuss.
I’ve created this free template specifically for performers like dancers, stunt performers, and choreographers. Unlike many templates that cater to traditional businesses, this one is designed to showcase your creative work effortlessly. It features an easy-to-use portfolio section, optimized for images and videos, so you can present your projects in a professional way without needing technical expertise.
I saw a gap in the market for performers who need a simple yet stylish way to promote their work online. Most available templates are too complex or generic, so I wanted to make something practical, clean, and tailored to the creative industry.
I hope this template helps performers build their brand and show off their talent with ease!