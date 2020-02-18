Free plagiarism checker

#1

I am looking for free plagiarism checker tool. Is there any free plagiarism tool available?

#2

This is free online plagiarism Checker
https://www.quetext.com/

#3

Hi, Saaifalee
This tool is not checking plagiarism correctly. I have checked already published and indexed content at this tool and showing me “No plagiarism detected”
Can you know about Authentic Free tool for plagiarism check?

#4

There are so many plagiarism checkers but most are paid but quetext, EduBirdie, duplicate checker and small SEO tools plagiarism checker and these tools are free. I am using these tools from past 1 year and I am satisfied with these tools

#5

Its so much ricky for website SERP. Most of these tools which you mentioned already checked, these tools are not checking plagiarism properly.

#6
#7
#8

Do any of the paid checkers have a trial; if so see if they are any better.

I assume to check plagiarism the checker will have to check every site on the web. I doubt they do this and only check reported sites or sites which have the potential to do it.