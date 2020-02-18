Free plagiarism checker

Paid tool option is definitely always available but right now is am looking for free plagiarism checker. And trial will close after limited time, i am looking for long run free option.

Why would anyone require a plagiarism checker? How does that need arise?

To check and see if any of the jokes on my site are original :slight_smile:

Plagiarism free content making improve SERP. People updating their blogs with unique and quality content, they need plagiarism free content.

More important than SERP is that plagiarism is ILLEGAL.

… so… i’m confused as to how that’s YOUR responsibility?

How plagiarism is illegal?
I think, everyone wants to publish unique and best quality content for their website or blog. Its not an illegal activity…

So… why would they need a plagarism checker? They’re writing their own content. Because it’s “unique”. Your own sentence.

It’s theft of someone else’s intellectual property.

My blog or website is my responsibility that’s why i am looking for free plagiarism tool…

I think what he’s trying to say is that he wants a plagarism checker for people who accept random articles for their blog from guest posters.

Which… you can’t call plagarism, because if I create an article, I can ‘give’ (or sell, or whatever) that article to as many sites as I want, because it’s my work. It’s not plagiarized at that point, it’s an authentic distribution of an original piece by an author.

I got hire content writer online and he providing me content weekly basis. How can i check the content he providing me is unique?

Do what most college professors do if their college doesn’t provide a paid service, take key sentences out of the article, put quotes around it, and stick it into google to see if it gets any hits?

WOW its wonderful idea, I like it but i am getting received bulk of content weekly basis. it will take to much time to check. How i will check each sentence one by one in Google search…

Well i wouldn’t check every sentence, for starters.

Thank-you for advice but i am still looking for 100% plagiarism checker tool…

That’s very inspirational.
If you want to invest the time and invent a free plagarism tool, i’m sure the internet would be grateful for you putting in all that effort to make it work 100% and giving it out to the world for free.
Until then, you get to pick two of the three options in the graph.

Pay for a service (Fast and Good)
Accept an incomplete tool (Fast and Cheap)
or Check it all Yourself (Good and Cheap, though ‘good’ may be iffy as well).

Ha ha ha…you got inspired me, thanks for discussion. definitely buy if never found free option.