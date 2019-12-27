Free hosting for Node?

Liamgrossman: Liamgrossman: Yes but Heroku sleeps your apps

Well, you get what you pay for and TBH, no one is going to host your app for free without there being some benefit for them.

Saying this, there is a service called Kaffeine, which pings your Heroku app every 30 minutes so it will “never” go to sleep. YMMV using this.

You might also want to look into now.sh who also have a (limited) free plan.

And we have an article on using both of these services.

SitePoint – 1 Nov 17 How to Deploy Node Applications: Heroku vs Now.sh — SitePoint Michiel Mulders compares Heroku and Now.sh, showing how to deploy Node apps to each service and looking at additional features like monitoring and logging.

But if I were you, I’d fork out the $5 per month to rent your own Digital Ocean droplet and deploy your Node app to that.