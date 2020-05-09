Free Download: Bazar Shop WP Premium Theme

I bought this theme: Bazar Shop Multi-Purpose WP WordPress Theme for $64 on Theme Forest but am giving it out for free.
Fully responsive design specially designed for all devices
Compatible with WooCommerce WordPress plugin
8 premium responsive sliders ( Flex, Layer, Elastic, Rotating, Awkward, Revolution, Piecemaker )
9 portfolio layouts (Image, two column, slider, filterable, three column, four column, pinterest style portfolio & more)
8+ different layouts for blog page ( Slider, With sidebar, Without sidebar and more )
80+ custom widgets ( Popular posts, Recent posts, Featured products, Email subscribe and more )
300+ shortcodes (sliders, toggles, buttons, tabs, highlight, dropcap, tables, product sliders & much more)
50+ custom backgrounds to customize background of your website
4 custom post formats ( Video, audio, quote, gallery )
Supports both boxed and full width layout
500+ Google fonts to customize fonts
Options to upload header logos, favicons and other icons
Custom login page and FAQ pages
Options to display social network sharing buttons
Options to create an unlimited contact forms as you need
Cross browser compatible theme works on all types of web browsers
WordPress 3.5+ compatible WordPress theme
Stylish mega dropdown menus with multi-level navigation abilities
Fully SEO optimized WordPress Theme
Download it if you need it for free on my Google docs link