Free Domain Registrations drastic policy change!

#1

For the past couple of years I’ve recommended freenom.com for their free domain registration, unfortunately they’ve had an overnight policy change and dropped all their “.tk” top level domains :frowning:

I had fifteen “.tk” sites and now they have all gone!

Is their an easier solution to resurrecting the data instead of creating sub-domains on an old “.com” domain?

#2

Are you sure the problem isn’t just with your own domain renewal? As far as I can see, Freenom is still offering free .tk domains.

https://www.freenom.com/en/freeandpaiddomains.html

#3

It took me a long time to pinpoint the problem and meanwhile did try to register another domain without success. Initially I thought there was a PHP 8.09 upgrade problem because other sites were affected. Also thought MySQL upgrade was causing problems. Eventually checked propagation and noticed the domain is no longer valid.

https://www.gdnspc.com/#A&Dasabookcafe.tk

The domain expiry date had quite a few months before expiry.

I’ve been using their services since 2017 and recommended them whenever possible and also purchased a couple of “.com” TLDs. It is infuriating that all the “.tk” domains were withdrawn overnight without notice. I still have a “.ga” but will move the contents along with all the others to sub domains… no easy task :frowning:

#4

dot.tk also seems to be a place for free domains.