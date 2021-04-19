Free desktop tool for reporting. Please share your feedback

Hi everyone!

With my team, we are working on tools for data visualization & reporting. Today we’ve launched our free tool - Flexmonster Desktop.

It’s is a lightweight reporting tool that provides a rich set of data analysis features: grouping, aggregating, filtering, sorting, pivot charts. Once you build a report, emphasize important insights with formatting and save results to any format, be it PDF, Excel, HTML, CSV, or PNG.

It was made free for everyone who needs internal analysis and reporting for their daily routines.

Truly hope you will find it helpful and will looking forward to your feedback!