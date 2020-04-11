Free Corona Virus App' planned between Google's Android and Apple's IOS systems

This innovative technology, although controversial, will give early warning notification that your mobile has detected being in contact with a Corona virus victim.

In a nutshell - the way it works is:

  1. signup and install the free smartphone App’

  2. Mobile NFC, the Bluetooth Near Field Communication App’, built in to all smartphones operating systems, will continually page, (send Bluetooth signals to other nearby smartphones).

  3. all successful Bluetooth connections will be logged to a database for about three weeks

  4. smartphone users who discovers they have become infected may notify their user App’

  5. the online server receives the bad news and sends warnings to all who have been in contact during the past specified period.

  6. message notification recipients can then plan their best course of action

Will you sign up?

simply put, no.

  • Too late to the market.
  • I work in the heart of a major metropolis (inside the top 50 US cities by population), so I know my phone has been within range of a victim, or a victim’s relative, or a person who has been in contact with a victim. The math simply says ‘yes’.
  • I have no need for yet another panic-inducement vector. See previous point, I do not see it as an ‘if’ but a ‘when’. And i’m okay with that.
